Crime: Man arrested on suspicion of rape and strangulation in Halifax today

Police in Halifax have arrested a man on suspicion of rape and strangulation today (Wednesday).

By Sarah Fitton
30 minutes ago - 1 min read

Officers from Halifax Neighbourhood Policing Team said the arrest was made by two officers carrying out patrols as part of Operation Heelfield in Mixenden, Illingworth and Ovenden.

The pair also arrested two wanted men and issued three traffic tickets.

Anyone with information or concerns about crime in their area can call police on 101 or contact officers by using the live chat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.

The arrests were made by police patrolling North Halifax
Information that might help with police inquiries can also be passed on anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

