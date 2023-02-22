Officers from Halifax Neighbourhood Policing Team said the arrest was made by two officers carrying out patrols as part of Operation Heelfield in Mixenden, Illingworth and Ovenden.

The pair also arrested two wanted men and issued three traffic tickets.

Anyone with information or concerns about crime in their area can call police on 101 or contact officers by using the live chat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.

