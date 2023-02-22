Crime: Man arrested on suspicion of rape and strangulation in Halifax today
Police in Halifax have arrested a man on suspicion of rape and strangulation today (Wednesday).
Officers from Halifax Neighbourhood Policing Team said the arrest was made by two officers carrying out patrols as part of Operation Heelfield in Mixenden, Illingworth and Ovenden.
The pair also arrested two wanted men and issued three traffic tickets.
