Crime: Man ordered to pay more than £1,000 for riding e-scooter and more Calderdale people at court
Here are some of the Calderdale cases heard recently at Bradford Magistrates Court.
Charlotte Noden, aged 19, of Highfield Avenue in Bailiff Bridge fined £221 and ordered to pay £88 victim surcharge and £110 costs for failing to stop after an accident.
Jack McLaughlin, aged 23, of Moorlands View in Halifax made the subject of a community order and ordered to pay £114 victim surcharge and £105 costs for failing to provide a blood specimen.
Macauley Thompson, aged 19, of Heathmoor Park Road in Illingworth made the subject of a community order and ordered to pay £200 compensation, £95 victim surcharge and £620 costs for assault.
Ryan Croad, aged 41, of Turner Avenue South in Halifax fined £120 and ordered to pay £34 victim surcharge and £85 costs for destroying a window.
Craig Illingworth, aged 48, of Lydgate in Northowram fined £195 and ordered to pay £34 victim surcharge and £90 costs for driving without due care and attention.
Mahammad Piditwau, aged 18, of West View in Boothtown fined £660 and ordered to pay £265 victim surcharge and £90 costs for driving an electric scooter without insurance or a licence.