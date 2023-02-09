Charlotte Noden, aged 19, of Highfield Avenue in Bailiff Bridge fined £221 and ordered to pay £88 victim surcharge and £110 costs for failing to stop after an accident.

Jack McLaughlin, aged 23, of Moorlands View in Halifax made the subject of a community order and ordered to pay £114 victim surcharge and £105 costs for failing to provide a blood specimen.

Macauley Thompson, aged 19, of Heathmoor Park Road in Illingworth made the subject of a community order and ordered to pay £200 compensation, £95 victim surcharge and £620 costs for assault.

The cases were heard at Bradford Magistrates Court

Ryan Croad, aged 41, of Turner Avenue South in Halifax fined £120 and ordered to pay £34 victim surcharge and £85 costs for destroying a window.

Craig Illingworth, aged 48, of Lydgate in Northowram fined £195 and ordered to pay £34 victim surcharge and £90 costs for driving without due care and attention.

