News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Crime: Man ordered to pay more than £1,000 for riding e-scooter and more Calderdale people at court

Here are some of the Calderdale cases heard recently at Bradford Magistrates Court.

By Court Reporter
2 minutes ago - 1 min read

Charlotte Noden, aged 19, of Highfield Avenue in Bailiff Bridge fined £221 and ordered to pay £88 victim surcharge and £110 costs for failing to stop after an accident.

Jack McLaughlin, aged 23, of Moorlands View in Halifax made the subject of a community order and ordered to pay £114 victim surcharge and £105 costs for failing to provide a blood specimen.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Macauley Thompson, aged 19, of Heathmoor Park Road in Illingworth made the subject of a community order and ordered to pay £200 compensation, £95 victim surcharge and £620 costs for assault.

The cases were heard at Bradford Magistrates Court
Most Popular

Ryan Croad, aged 41, of Turner Avenue South in Halifax fined £120 and ordered to pay £34 victim surcharge and £85 costs for destroying a window.

Craig Illingworth, aged 48, of Lydgate in Northowram fined £195 and ordered to pay £34 victim surcharge and £90 costs for driving without due care and attention.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mahammad Piditwau, aged 18, of West View in Boothtown fined £660 and ordered to pay £265 victim surcharge and £90 costs for driving an electric scooter without insurance or a licence.

Read More
Calderdale Caught on Camera: 21 people who Halifax police would like to speak to