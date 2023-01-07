Officers have been searching at multiple addresses for John Sparks, aged 44, but have so far not been able to find him.

They say he is believed to frequent the Todmorden area and want to speak to him about the offences.

Anyone who has seen him or who has any information about where he might be should contact police via the live chat function on the West Yorkshire Police website or by calling 101, quoting reference 13220373433.

Police want to speak to John Sparks about several offences