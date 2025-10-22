Crime rate in Calderdale falls overall but there has been a spike in robberies

Total crime numbers in Calderdale have fallen over the last 12 months – but there has been a 49 per cent spike in robberies, councillors heard.

Inspector Craig Collins of Calderdale Police said year-on-year total crime figures has fallen by 2.9 per cent and said there were reasons why the robbery numbers were higher.

He told Calderdale Council’s Crime and Disorder Committee that as a percentage, the increase in robbery figures for the previous 12 month period sounded quite high.

There were also some sizeable falls in other types of crime, including homes burgled and car-related offences.

And there were positive outcomes tackling violence against women and girls, said Insp Collins.

These offences included rape, sexual offences, stalking and domestic abuse and successful prosecutions included a rise of around 8.3 per cent in those for sexual offences.

Calderdale councillors recently agreed to step up action around offences against women and girls, including actions men could take, and Coun Danielle Durrans (Lab, Ovenden) reported it is hoped a champion and advocate for women and girls will be in place by January.

Insp Collins said there were two reasons, including a change in how some crimes were recorded, which helped explain the rise in robberies.

“I do think it’s important to note that our robbery figures for the 12 months previous were very low.

“It’s also important to note around the robbery figures some changes in crime recording.

“Aggressive shoplifting – if somebody goes in and pushes a security guard – that’s more likely to be recorded as a robbery rather than a theft and assault.

“So those things can influence crime recording figures,” said Insp Collins.

In terms of numbers, that percentage rise only represented an increase of 50 offences across the year and overall numbers were still quite low, he said.

Robberies where a knife was used has fallen by around three per cent and there had been a 9.5 per cent reduction in knife crimes overall, said Insp Collins.

Burglaries of homes were down 26 per cent, and there had also been falls in criminal damage crimes.

All three types of vehicle theft – theft of, thefts from and vehicle interference offences – were all down, with the biggest drop in theft from motor vehicles falling by 18.7 per cent.

Anti-social behaviour incidents had increased by 28 per cent over the past 12 months, Insp Collins told councillors.

But overall he said figures showed confidence in policing in Calderdale is around 78.4 per cent – only Wakefield rating higher.

Calderdale Police had the best attendance for emergency incidents (within 15 minutes) and priority incidents (one hour response) in the region, said Insp Collins.