Riot Women: 22 filming locations used in BBC drama as all episodes available on BBC iPlayer

By Abigail Kellett
Published 19th Oct 2025, 19:00 BST
Where was the new BBC TV drama Riot Women filmed?

The drama set in Calderdale has used a number of locations across Hebden Bridge and the wider West Yorkshire area as a backdrop.

Here’s a list of 22 locations that have featured in Riot Women.

Scenes in the first episode were filmed at Todmorden Morrisons. Picture: BBC / Drama Republic Ltd.

1. Morrisons

Scenes in the first episode were filmed at Todmorden Morrisons. Picture: BBC / Drama Republic Ltd. Photo: Helen Williams

A scene involving a police car on its roof and some rowdy football fans were filmed at The Old Cock in Halifax.

2. The Old Cock Pub

A scene involving a police car on its roof and some rowdy football fans were filmed at The Old Cock in Halifax. Photo: Sarah Fitton

Shakespeare Street, seen on the right, in Halifax town centre was the setting for some drama in one of the episodes.

3. Shakespeare Street

Shakespeare Street, seen on the right, in Halifax town centre was the setting for some drama in one of the episodes. Photo: Sarah Fitton

The Bridestones are unique rock formations above heather moorland. Picture: BBC / Drama Republic / Helen Williams

4. Bridestones Moor

The Bridestones are unique rock formations above heather moorland. Picture: BBC / Drama Republic / Helen Williams Photo: Helen Williams

