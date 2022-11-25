Four memory bears – made from clothing belonging to people who have died – were taken from the driver’s car while it was parked on Hollins Lane in Mixenden on Monday night.

Two of the bears were created for young children who have lost their mum from her dressing gown.

The others were for a woman from the shirt her dad used to wear before he died.

One of the bears that was stolen

Angharad Slade from Mixenden runs the business that made the bears - Play on Words.

She says she and the delivery driver are both devastated that the bears have been taken.

She has offered the woman who ordered them, who lives in Leeds, a refund – but the bears can not be replaced.

“I made two of them from a top of her dad’s,” said Angharad. “She hasn’t got anything else I can make any more from.

Angharad Slade made the bears and is devastated

“The other two were for children whose mum has died from her dressing gown.

"It’s devastated both of me and the driver.”

Angharad also makes bears from sleepsuits that babies have grown out of but often her commissions are to create cuddly toys from items of clothing from people who have passed away.

"I know what those bears meant to the woman who ordered them,” she said.

One of the bears that was stolen

"Now she’s got to tell those children that their bears have been stolen.”

Anyone who has seen the bears, which were all in the same box, or has information about the theft should call police on 101.