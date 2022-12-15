News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Crime: Two drug drive arrests and 12 people found not wearing their seatbelts in Calderdale

Police trying to make Calderdale’s road safer arrested two people on suspicion of drug driving yesterday (Wednesday).

By Sarah Fitton
2 hours ago - 1 min read

One, stopped on Bradford Road in Brighouse, had tested positive for cannabis and the other, stopped on Highfield Road in Rastrick, tested positive for cocaine.

Three people were given speeding tickets.

Hide Ad

Meantime officers patrolling Halifax town centre on Monday handed out 12 tickets for people found not wearing a seatbelt – including a two-year-old child.

Police were working to make the roads safer
Most Popular

They also found two people driving vehicles with defects, one without an MOT and another for having too many passengers.

The officers were working as part of Operation Hawmill – a road safety operation funded by the Calderdale Community Safety Partnership which aims to tackle dangerous driving.

Hide Ad

Anyone with concerns about road safety in their area can call police on 101 or use the live chat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.

Read More
Emergency: Man taken to hospital after explosion in Halifax