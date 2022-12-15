One, stopped on Bradford Road in Brighouse, had tested positive for cannabis and the other, stopped on Highfield Road in Rastrick, tested positive for cocaine.

Three people were given speeding tickets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meantime officers patrolling Halifax town centre on Monday handed out 12 tickets for people found not wearing a seatbelt – including a two-year-old child.

Police were working to make the roads safer

They also found two people driving vehicles with defects, one without an MOT and another for having too many passengers.

The officers were working as part of Operation Hawmill – a road safety operation funded by the Calderdale Community Safety Partnership which aims to tackle dangerous driving.

Advertisement Hide Ad