Crime: Two drug drive arrests and 12 people found not wearing their seatbelts in Calderdale
Police trying to make Calderdale’s road safer arrested two people on suspicion of drug driving yesterday (Wednesday).
One, stopped on Bradford Road in Brighouse, had tested positive for cannabis and the other, stopped on Highfield Road in Rastrick, tested positive for cocaine.
Three people were given speeding tickets.
Meantime officers patrolling Halifax town centre on Monday handed out 12 tickets for people found not wearing a seatbelt – including a two-year-old child.
They also found two people driving vehicles with defects, one without an MOT and another for having too many passengers.
The officers were working as part of Operation Hawmill – a road safety operation funded by the Calderdale Community Safety Partnership which aims to tackle dangerous driving.
Anyone with concerns about road safety in their area can call police on 101 or use the live chat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.