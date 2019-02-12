Cross border burglary gang jailed for cigarette raid at Hebden Bridge Co-op store

A gang of burglars who raided a Co-op store in Hebden Bridge which resulted in a huge police search operation have been jailed.

The men were each jailed for four years for burglary at Bradford Crown Court yesterday.

Peter Clark, aged 32, Matthew Bowers, aged 32, Gareth Robinson aged 28, and Ryan Stewart, aged 35 were stopped by officers in Greater Manchester after fleeing the scene in Hebden Bridge on January 8.

At around 11.25pm, three of the men were seen forcing their way into the premise, before searching it and making off with cigarettes.

The fourth man waited outside in an Audi A3 car.

Combined resources from West Yorkshire Police’s patrol and traffic teams, the dog unit and the National Police Air Service helicopter were used to trace the vehicle into Greater Manchester.

The suspects abandoned their vehicle, but were chased and detained by officers nearby.

The four men pleaded guilty to the offence yesterday in court.

Robinson also pleaded guilty to possession of cannabis and possession of a bladed article, while Bower pleaded guilty to theft of a motor vehicle and driving whilst disqualified. He was also banned from driving for three years.

Detective Inspector Gary Stephenson, of Calderdale CID, said: “These men travelled to Hebden Bridge with the sole purpose of causing criminality and causing disruption in our community.

“This investigation highlights how seriously we take reports of burglaries – we will find you and you will be arrested, charged and put through the courts.

“Thanks to our close working with Greater Manchester Police and NPAS, we were able to quickly trace those involved and arrest them on the same night.

“I hope this serves as a warning to others, as well as offering some reassurance to residents and business owners in Calderdale of how seriously we take these types of offences.”

Keep up-to-date with all the latest news and breaking incidents in Halifax - join our dedicated Facebook group here.