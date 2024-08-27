Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man has been charged after a serious attack on a woman in Halifax.

Luke Fitzgerald, aged 31 and of Salterhebble Hill in Halifax, is accused of ABH.

He appeared at Bradford Magistrates Court on August 12 and has been remanded in custody to appear at Bradford Crown Court on September 17.

The charge comes after a woman was assaulted at the junction of Salterhebble Hill and Rookery Lane between 9am and 10am on July 31.

Rookery Lane in Halifax

She suffered serious facial injuries and needed hospital treatment.

Police are appealing for anyone with information about what happened to get in touch.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Officers would particularly like to speak to anyone who believes they may have seen the female victim walking past houses heading away from McDonalds at around the time of the assault, or anyone who has footage which may have captured her or the assault.

"Anyone who can assist enquiries is asked to contact Calderdale District CID via Live Chat or by calling 111, referencing crime number 13240413923.”