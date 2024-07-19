Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Halifax man who left a woman with broken ribs after a violent attack has been jailed for more than a decade.

Eugene Sykes, aged 48, was jailed for 13 years and given five years extended licence at Leeds Crown Court on Wednesday after being found guilty of GBH.

Detectives described his offences as particularly brutal and have praised the courage of his victim in reporting him.

Leeds Crown Court heard that Sykes attacked the woman in Huddersfield on July 19, 2023, repeatedly punching and kicking her.

Eugene Sykes

The victim needed hospital treatment for the serious injuries which included fractured ribs.

She made a report to police, leading to Sykes being tracked down and swiftly arrested.

Detective Constable Eleanor Radley, who led the enquiry, said: “Eugene Sykes committed a sustained, brutal, attack on a vulnerable female victim and we are pleased to see him behind bars.

“The violence this powerful and well-built man used against a much physically weaker victim was dreadful and speaks volumes for his cowardice, as does his attempt to avoid blame for what he did.

“By comparison, his victim showed genuine courage in both reporting him and in working with the police and CPS over the last 12 months to force him to account for this very serious offending.

“I hope she can take some comfort from seeing him sentenced and knowing he is now behind bars.

“Coming forwards as a victim of such offending can be a very hard thing to do, and I want to assure victims we will always listen and fully investigate reports of offences such as these.”