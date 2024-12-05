Police have praised the victim of a Halifax man jailed for two years for a sexual offence against a child.

Zaheer Ahmed, 34, was sentenced today after being found guilty of sexual activity with a child by a jury at Bradford Crown Court in October.

The offence took place in 2009 when female victim was aged 15.

He has also been ordered to sign the Sex Offenders Register for 10 years and imposed with a 10-year restraining order.

He was charged following an investigation by Calderdale Child Safeguarding Officers which started in 2020 after the victim came forward.

Detective Chief Inspector Claire Smith of Calderdale District Police said: “I commend the victim in this case for her strength, patience and fortitude and I hope the outcome today gives her some comfort knowing justice has been served.

“We know the effects such offending has on victims, and their families, and I thank them for their perseverance and support through the investigation and the court process.

“We encourage anyone who may have been subjected to sexual offending to come forward – there is no time limit to get the justice you deserve.

"You will be listened to, supported and we will do all we can to hold people accountable for their heinous crimes.”

Anyone with information or concerns about crime in their area can contact West Yorkshire Police by calling 101 or by using the live chat on the force’s website.

Information can also be passed on anonymously by contacting the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.