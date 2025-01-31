Crown court date for man accused of causing death of Halifax girl Alice Williams
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Qadeer Hussain, aged 55 and of Essex Street in Halifax, has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving after Alice Williams was hit by a car on King Cross Street, near People’s Park in Halifax, on July 8, 2023.
Alice was rushed to hospital but could not be saved.
Hussain appeared before Bradford Magistrates Court this morning.
He will next appear before Bradford Crown Court on Friday, February 28.
Alice, a pupil at St Mary’s Catholic Primary Academy in Halifax, was a “bright, loving and beautiful girl, who brought her family and friends joy every day,” said her loved ones.
They also said the little girl loved to read and write, and added: “She had an optimistic outlook on life and believed that magic is there to be found – in nature, in each other and in our imaginations.”