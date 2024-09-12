CSE arrests in Halifax: Three men arrested in Halifax over child sexual exploitation in Calderdale
The men – two aged 38 and one aged 39 – were arrested from addresses in Halifax yesterday and have since been released on bail.
The investigation relates to allegations of sexual abuse against one female victim in Calderdale between 2006 and 2008.
Detective Chief Inspector Clare Smith, of the Calderdale District of West Yorkshire Police, said: “We are committed to tackling child sexual exploitation and abuse. It is an abhorrent crime which affects the most vulnerable in our society.
“These arrests follow a comprehensive investigation by the Calderdale Non-Recent Child Sexual Exploitation and Abuse Unit.
“I would urge anyone who has been the victim of child sexual abuse or exploitation or who has any information about potential victims or perpetrators to please report it so that it can be investigated, and the victim safeguarded.”