Police have confirmed a dog has been shot dead by armed officers after two people were hurt in a Calderdale village tonight.

As reported by the Courier earlier this evening, residents in Stainland were told to get inside as police searched for the dog.

Officers say they received reports of “a concern for safety” following a dog attack on Stainland Road in Sowood at 5.51pm today.

Two people were hurt and another dog had been attacked.

Police shot the dog after the attack

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Attempts to restrain the dog were unsuccessful and it was destroyed by armed officers who attended the scene.

"Enquiries are ongoing to establish the exact circumstances of what happened.

"One woman has been arrested in connection with the incident.”

Anyone with information might help with the police’s investigation is asked to contact officers by using the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website or by calling 101, quoting reference 1366.

One man who lives in Stainland said he heard the police helicopter overhead and saw police cars earlier tonight.

"Next we had armed police out of the cars with the helicopter searchlight looking for something around the houses,” he said.

"The police moved across the houses, knocking on doors and windows and telling everyone not to be alarmed but there’s a dangerous dog on the loose and we’ll be safe as long as we stay inside.

"They asked if necessary could they come in and up to the back bedroom if they need a vantage point for the dog and obviously I said yes.

"Next, I saw them in the neighbour’s garden with guns drawn at the dog which was trying to hide between their shed and the fence.

"They shot it twice, I think.