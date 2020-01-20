Dangerous parking outside Calderdale school leads to discovery and van being seized

Dangerous parking outside a Calderdale school lead to the police making a discovery about a van and it being seized.

Police officers from the Halifax Neighbourhood Policing team have been conducting safety checks outside school in the district.

Whilst on patrol outside Abbey Park primary school they came across a blue van. It was reported for parking where where prohibited.

However, when officers made more checks on the vehicle they found it to have no insurance and was seized.

Van being seized by police after it was caught with no insurance (Picture West Yorkshire Police)

Patrols have also been carried outside Moorside School, Halifax, during the school drop off.

A driver there was issued with a ticket for parking where prohibited.

