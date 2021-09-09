Dealers selling Class A drugs in Halifax town centre jailed after targeted police operation

Bradford Crown Court heard that the operation covered a period between January 2019 and May last year and this morning (Thurs) a judge jailed two men for their roles in “very serious and substantial” dealing on the streets.

The Recorder of Bradford Judge Richard Mansell QC said Mohammed Din, 28, and 36-year-old Antzar Ali had both been involved at an organisational level.

He said Ali had principally been involved in “cutting” wholesale quantities cocaine and heroin and bagging up the drugs at his family home in Chestnut Street, Halifax.

Mohammed Din, 28 (left), and 36-year-old Antzar Ali

His co-accused Din was said to have had been “a hands-on manager” who delivered drugs to street dealers and collected money from them.

Prosecutor Peter Byrne said an iPhone seized from Din contained video clips and images of actual drug dealing taking place and there was also a message instructing Din to “train up” another street dealer.

In May last year police raided Ali’s home and found a “bag for life” containing a large quantity of Class A drugs.

Mr Byrne said cocaine and heroin worth just over £9000 was seized along with cutting agents and razor blades.

He said £1600 in cash was found in a bag hidden under the sofa.

Ali admitted offences including being concerned in the supply of drugs and possession of drugs with intent to supply and was jailed for four years.

Din, of Westbury Fold, Elland, was locked up for four years and six months after pleading guilty to similar offences.

The court heard that the pair were linked to other drug dealing incidents in 2019 after their DNA was found on drug wraps seized by police from street dealers.