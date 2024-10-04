Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man has been back in court today (Friday) accused of the murder of a man in Hebden Bridge.

Kyan McWhir, 31, pleaded not guilty to the murder charge when he made his first appearance at Bradford Crown Court back in August.

McWhir, of Vernon Place in Todmorden, has been accused of murdering John McWhir, who died in hospital two days after being found unconscious in Crown Street in Hebden Bridge in July.

McWhir, who is remanded in custody, appeared in the dock wearing a white T-shirt and grey trousers as counsel and Judge Jonathan Gibson discussed details about the further progress of the case.

Crown Street, Hebden Bridge

At the hearing back in August McWhir’s trial was fixed to start on December 9, with a time estimate of six days.

But today Judge Gibson agreed to another adjournment and McWhir will next be brought back to the crown court on November 5.

The judge remanded McWhir back into custody until the hearing next month.