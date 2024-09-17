Detectives investigating violent baseball bat attack in part of Halifax

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police are appealing for video footage of a baseball bat attack in Halifax.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The assault happened on Norfolk Place, off King Cross Street, and saw a man pull in in a car, approach another man and then attack him with the bat.

Detectives say the victim suffered injuries to his hands and legs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A 30-year-old male has been arrested in connection with the incident and released pending further enquiries.

Police are appealing for witnesses

Police are keen to hear from anyone who saw what happened or has video footage of the assault on Tuesday, August 20, at 2pm.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact West Yorkshire Police by calling 101 or using the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website at https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat quoting reference 13240454308.

Information can also be passed on anonymously by calling the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

If you have a story to share or an event you would like us to cover, email [email protected].