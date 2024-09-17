Detectives investigating violent baseball bat attack in part of Halifax
The assault happened on Norfolk Place, off King Cross Street, and saw a man pull in in a car, approach another man and then attack him with the bat.
Detectives say the victim suffered injuries to his hands and legs.
A 30-year-old male has been arrested in connection with the incident and released pending further enquiries.
Police are keen to hear from anyone who saw what happened or has video footage of the assault on Tuesday, August 20, at 2pm.
Anyone with information is being asked to contact West Yorkshire Police by calling 101 or using the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website at https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat quoting reference 13240454308.
Information can also be passed on anonymously by calling the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.
