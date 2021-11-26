Detectives launch appeal after man with unexplained head injuries found in Rastrick street

It was reported that a 45-year-old male left a licenced premises on Wharf Street at 10.55pm on Friday November 19.

He was later found with serious head injuries on Rastrick Common at 5.30am on Saturday 20 November.

Officers are investigating the movements of the male, between Wharf Street and Rastrick Common to establish how he came to be injured.

A man with serious head injuries was found in Rastrick Common

The 45-year-old remains in hospital due to the nature of his injuries however they are not believed to be life threatening at this time.

The man is described as white male, 5ft6, slight build and was wearing jeans, light grey trainers, a black hoodie, black gilet, and a black beanie hat.

Anyone who may have seen the male as described in the area between the times stated above is asked to contact Calderdale CID on 101 quoting reference 13210606668.