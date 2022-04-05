Detectives make appeal as boy threatened in Halifax shop and bundled into back of van

Detectives in Calderdale are trying to identify a potential witness to an incident at the Mixenden Mini Mart in Halifax.

West Yorkshire Police have released details today of the incident that occurred at around 6.30pm on Tuesday February 15.

Two males entered the store and threatened a 12-year-old victim, before forcing him into a van outside.

Mixenden Mini Mart in Halifax. (Google Street View)

The victim was let out of the van unharmed a short time later.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said there was a member of the public in the shop at the time of the offence and detectives are keen to speak to this person as a potential key witness to what has taken place.

Three people have been arrested in connection with this incident and released on bail.

Detective Constable Teri Gledhill, of Calderdale District CID, said: “We are treating this as a targeted incident and are working with the young victim and his family to ensure he is appropriately safeguarded and supported.

“We have made extensive enquiries into this incident but at this time this witness has not been identified and has not come forward to the police.

“I would urge them, or anyone else with potential information about what has taken place, to please contact Calderdale CID.”