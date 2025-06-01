'Devastation' as two independent Calderdale cafes raided on same night

By Sarah Fitton
Published 1st Jun 2025, 17:37 BST

Two of Calderdale’s independent cafes have been hit by thieves.

Willow Tree Cafe in Sowerby Bridge and The Bakery in Copley were both raided on Friday night.

The culprits smashed their way into both premises.

The Bakery was open as usual today and Willow Tree Cafe will be open tomorrow.

Break-in at Willow Tree in Sowerby BridgeBreak-in at Willow Tree in Sowerby Bridge
Break-in at Willow Tree in Sowerby Bridge

"A devastating post to write for the second time within a few months. Last night, we had another break in at our shop in Copley,” posted The Bakery.

"The damage and disruption caused has a huge impact on our small business in times that are becoming tougher by the day!

"We just wanted to say a huge thank you to everyone who has helped us today and your messages of support are greatly appreciated.”

Anyone with information about either of the break-ins should call police on 101 or use the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website.

Information can also be passed on anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

