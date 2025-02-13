Detectives investigating a gun being fired at a building and a vehicle being torched in a Halifax street have released new CCTV images.

Police are keen to speak to the man in the photos after a gunshot was reported on Gibraltar Road and a vehicle was set on fire in the early hours of December 18.

Specialist officers attended and found damage to the front door of the building which they say “was consistent with a shotgun discharge”.

A vehicle parked outside the property was also set alight.

Police would like to speak to this man

The suspects left the scene in a white van, say officers, which they believe was stolen and had been brought to Halifax from Birmingham.

The van has since been recovered by police and detectives are working alongside officers at West Midlands Police to investigate what happened.

Senior Investigating Officer, T/Detective Chief Inspector Jodie Hayes, said: “I’d like to reassure people that this incident is currently being treated as an isolated and targeted incident.

"No one was injured but clearly the discharge of any firearm in a public place is a very serious matter and something the police will absolutely not tolerate.

“I would appeal for anyone who recognises the man pictured, anyone who was in the area at that time or who may have video footage of the incident, or circumstances leading up to it, to please come forward.”

Anyone with information which might help with the investigation is asked to contact the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team online at https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat or by calling 101, quoting reference 13240686526 of December 18.

Alternatively, information can also be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.