Do you recognise him? Police investigating dangerous driving in Halifax appeal to identify this man

By Abigail Kellett
Published 12th Sep 2025, 10:42 BST
Police investigating an offence of dangerous driving in Halifax have released an image of a male they would like to identify.

Officers would like to speak to this man following an incident on Tuesday, July 22.

The incident occurred when police attended a report of an abandoned stolen motorcycle in a car park in Well Lane.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police in Halifax on 101, or by using the police’s livechat facility at www.westyorkshire.police.uk

The crime reference is 13250421416.

Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online.

