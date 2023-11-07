People in part of Calderdale are still reeling today after a dangerous dog attack last night.

More details are now emerging about the incident last night which saw two people taken to hospital and a dog shot dead by armed police in Sowood.

As reported by the Courier, police were called to Stainland Road shortly before 6pm yesterday after a dog attack was reported.

The dog’s owner and another person were hurt, as was another dog.

Armed police in Sowood last night

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Attempts to restrain the dog were unsuccessful and it was destroyed by armed officers who attended the scene.

“Both injured parties were taken to hospital with minor injuries and the injured dog was taken to be seen by a vet.”

A woman was arrested last night and she was still in custody this morning.

Detectives are still trying to piece together what happened and are urging anyone with information that might help them to get in touch by using the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website or by calling 101, quoting reference 1366 of November 6.

Ward councillor for the area Councillor Paul Bellenger has spoken of the shock many in the area are feeling after last night .

"Many people in the village are feeling shocked by what happened. It was extremely unexpected,” he said.

"I want to praise the police for their swift and appropriate actions.