Driver summoned to court after list of motoring offences
A car was seized in Todmorden after a number of offences were committed by the driver.
Monday, 7th June 2021, 2:00 pm
Officers from the Calderdale Valleys Neighbourhood Policing Team stopped the silver Vauxhall in the town centre.
The vehicle had no insurance, no MOT and was notified off road.
The driver stated they were going to sort it out on Tuesday, however, officers found the driver also had an expired provisional licence.
A spokesperson for the NPT said: "The vehicle was seized and driver summonsed to court.
"If you are driving a motor vehicle on a road, all documents need to be in order at the time of driving."