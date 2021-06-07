Driver summoned to court after list of motoring offences

Officers from the Calderdale Valleys Neighbourhood Policing Team stopped the silver Vauxhall in the town centre.

The vehicle had no insurance, no MOT and was notified off road.

The driver stated they were going to sort it out on Tuesday, however, officers found the driver also had an expired provisional licence.

The seized car in Todmorden town centre

A spokesperson for the NPT said: "The vehicle was seized and driver summonsed to court.