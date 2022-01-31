Driver warned by Calderdale police of 'blinding' other motorists by using their full headlight beam
Police carried out patrols in a part of Calderdale tackling dangerous and irresponsible drivers.
Officers from the Calderdale Valley Neighbourhood Policing Team conducted speeding operations at several locations in the lower valley.
More than 70 vehicles were checked on Tofts Grove, Brighouse, during the operation.
The NPT said the majority of motorists were travelling at the correct speed at 20mph.
However seven vehicles were stopped and advised due to travelling just over the 20mph.
A further two further vehicles stopped and advised regarding the use of fog lights and full beam which the NPT said were blinding other road users.
