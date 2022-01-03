Drivers banned by special courts set up to deal with police drink drive campaign
Six motorists have been banned for drink driving on the first day of a series of special courts set up for a festive police campaign.
They were stopped by officers during West Yorkshire Police’s festive Drink Drug Drive Campaign and have been disqualified for a total of more than nine years by magistrates in Leeds.
Four drivers were charged with driving over the prescribed limit and two were charged with failing to provide a sample.
All of them received driving bans – ranging from one year to two years and two months – adding up to total disqualifications of nine years and seven months.
Their fines and costs totalled £1,979 – averaging £330 each – and they were ordered to carry out a total of 280 hours unpaid work.
Two of the offenders have since lost their jobs.
Five further cases will receive an additional hearing with one listed for trial.
A number of special courts have been arranged at Leeds and Bradford Magistrates Courts to prosecute drivers arrested and charged during the December drink drug drive campaign.