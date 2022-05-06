Drivers issued with fines for illegally stopping outside Calderdale school

Officers from the Calderdale Valleys Neighbourhood Policing Team attended at Greetland Academy to speak about road safety and carry out a number of exercises/
The NPT worked with the school council to enforce speed on Rochdale Road and Saddleworth Road where drivers were stopped.
The drivers were then spoken to by the by the police officers and members of the school council.
In total seven Vehicles were dealt with for exceeding the speed limit.
Four drivers were issued tickets for stopping within the keep clear (yellow zig-zags) outside the school.
