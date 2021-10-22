Drivers slapped with fines for illegal parking at Calderdale beauty spot

Officers attended Judy Woods after complaints from residents regarding vehicles parking adjacent to solid white lines causing the road to be dangerous.

This causes vehicles to be on the opposite side of the carriageway often where the road is more hazardous such as a blind bend or dip in the road said the Calderdale Valleys Neighbourhood Policing Team.

In total 15 vehicles were issued with fixed penalty notices and a further five cars advised.

The illegal parking at Judy Woods