Drivers slapped with fines for illegal parking at Calderdale beauty spot
Drivers were handed fines after illegally parking around a Calderdale beauty spot.
Officers attended Judy Woods after complaints from residents regarding vehicles parking adjacent to solid white lines causing the road to be dangerous.
This causes vehicles to be on the opposite side of the carriageway often where the road is more hazardous such as a blind bend or dip in the road said the Calderdale Valleys Neighbourhood Policing Team.
In total 15 vehicles were issued with fixed penalty notices and a further five cars advised.
A spokesperson for the NPT said: "Rule 240 of the Highway Code prohibits the stopping or parking of a vehicle (or trailer) under a number of specified circumstances, which include: a road marked with double white lines, even when a broken white line is on your side of the road, except to pick up or set down passengers, or to load or unload goods."