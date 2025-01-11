Drop in domestic abuse incidents in Calderdale

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Domestic abuse incidents have fallen in Calderdale over a 12-month period.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Health partners heard the number of domestic abuse incidents reported in the borough fell by 12.1 per cent last year.

This was better than regional figures for West Yorkshire authorities, which also showed improved rates – averaging a 10.9 per cent fall in such incidents, Calderdale Health and Wellbeing Board heard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Calderdale showed the biggest percentage fall in the number of domestic crimes among West Yorkshire authorities when June 2023 was compared to June 2024, said the report to members.

Halifax Town Hall

In that period, Calderdale showed a 21.2 per cent drop in the number of such crimes reported and the number of these fell to 21.01 per 1,000 people, according to the stats presented by Calderdale Council officer dealing with domestic abuse incidents, Naz Mukhtar.

The regional figures show that in the 12 months to June 2023 there were 5,514 domestic crimes reported across Calderdale, while in the year to June 2024 there were 4,346 a drop of 21.2 per cent and a rate 21.01 crimes per 1,000 people.

Comparable figures for Bradford were 17,115 crimes in the 12 months to June 2023, while in the year to June 2024 there were 14,104, a drop of 17.6 per cent and a rate of 25.79 crimes per 1,000 people – the highest rate per 1,000 in the region..

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Comparable figures for Kirklees were 10,305 crimes in the 12 months to June 2023, while in the year to June 2024 there were 8,911, a drop of 13.5 per cent and a rate of 20.56 crimes per 1,000 people – the lowest rate per 1,000 in the region.

Comparable figures for Leeds were 21,066 crimes in the 12 months to June 2023, while in the year to June 2024 there were 17,286, a drop of 17.9 per cent and a rate of 21.37 crimes per 1,000 people.

Comparable figures for Wakefield were 9,662 crimes in the 12 months to June 2023, while in the year to June 2024 there were 8,084, a drop of 16.3 per cent and a rate of 22.85 crimes per 1,000 people.