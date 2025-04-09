Drug dealing arrest after car did not stop for police in Halifax

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police arrested a man on suspicion of drug dealing after a car failed to stop for officers on patrol in Halifax.

Officers from the Operation Orion team spotted a car and suspected the people inside were involved in drug-related crime.

The car initially did not stop for the officers and when it did, the people inside fled, with officers pursing them on foot.

One man was arrested on suspicion of failing to stop, dangerous driving, driving otherwise in accordance with a licence, no insurance and on suspicion of being over the prescribed limit for cannabis.

Two men were arrested

Another was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs.

Both have been released on bail pending further enquiries.

Operation Orion was launched in July 2024, aiming to provide a high visibility, high impact response to crime and anti-social behaviour in Calderdale.

The team has also recently secured a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) – what used to be an ASBO - for a 43-year-old man from Halifax following multiple thefts.

A spokesperson for the team said: "The granting of this CBO is an important step in addressing ongoing criminal behaviour.

"It sends a clear message that criminality and anti-social behaviour will not be tolerated.

"We are determined to create a safe environment for residents, businesses and visitors to Halifax.

"We remain fully committed to tackling offenders with ongoing efforts to secure further CBOs against those causing the most harm to our communities.”

Anyone with concerns or information about crime in their area can call police on 101 or use the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website.