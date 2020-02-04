Drug drivers arrested in Queens Road during Halifax police operation

Arrested were made for drug driving and a number of tickets issued as police in Halifax carried out an operation in Queens Road.

OPERATION HIGHDON was carried out on January 29 and 30 as officers from the Halifax Neighbourhood Policing team conducted the traffic operation assisted by their colleagues in Safer Roads (Traffic Officers) and VOSA.

Police operation was carried out in Halifax

This was following a number of concerns from residents of vehicles being driven in an anti-social manner, speeding and committing traffic offences.

Over the two day period Officers stopped a number of vehicles. These are the results of the operation.

Two arrests for drug driving

Two vehicle seizures for no insurance

One vehicle seizure for no tax

One vehicle seizure for no insurance and no licence

Twenty-four tickets issued for not wearing a seatbelt

Thirteen tickets issued for number plates not conforming to regulations

One ticket issued for failing to stop at a red light

One ticket issued for using a mobile phone whilst driving

Two stop searches carried out, both finding controlled drugs

VOSA issued also issued 11 immediate prohibitions meaning the vehicle cannot be driven due to being un-roadworthy and 14 delayed prohibitions meaning the vehicle is to be repaired and undergo an MOT within 10 days.

A spokesperson for the neighbourhood policing team said: "It is worth noting that contrary to popular belief the Police Service do not benefit financially from fining road users for committing traffic offences.

"We work tirelessly to make our roads safer and find the only way to get the message across is through financial penalties in the hope that people think twice before driving whilst on their mobiles or not wearing their seatbelts etc."

