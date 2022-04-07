Drugged up driver in Halifax caught with stolen dog and cocaine
A man was arrested by police officers in Halifax after a foot chase.
Calderdale Council's Community Safety Wardens were out on patrol when the spotted a driver who was potentially over the prescribed limit.
The team reported it to the Halifax neighbourhood policing team who attended.
After a short foot chase officers detained the man.
He was arrested after failing a drugs test.
Officers also discovered that the man was in possession of a stolen dog and a quantity of cocaine on him.
The Council's wardens work across Calderdale to help keep communities safe.
The service aims to create a step change in the local authority responds to nuisance and quality of life issues. These include unauthorised traveller camps and and anti-social behaviour.
They provide high profile foot patrols in residential areas of the borough as well as a range of services to make streets and public spaces cleaner and safer.
It builds on and works along side other services with its focus on enforcement and being seen.
