Drugged up driver in Halifax caught with stolen dog and cocaine

A man was arrested by police officers in Halifax after a foot chase.

By Ian Hirst
Thursday, 7th April 2022, 11:32 am
Updated Thursday, 7th April 2022, 11:34 am

Calderdale Council's Community Safety Wardens were out on patrol when the spotted a driver who was potentially over the prescribed limit.

The team reported it to the Halifax neighbourhood policing team who attended.

After a short foot chase officers detained the man.

Man was arrested in Calderdale (Getty Images)

He was arrested after failing a drugs test.

Officers also discovered that the man was in possession of a stolen dog and a quantity of cocaine on him.

The Council's wardens work across Calderdale to help keep communities safe.

The service aims to create a step change in the local authority responds to nuisance and quality of life issues. These include unauthorised traveller camps and and anti-social behaviour.

They provide high profile foot patrols in residential areas of the borough as well as a range of services to make streets and public spaces cleaner and safer.

It builds on and works along side other services with its focus on enforcement and being seen.

