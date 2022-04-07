Drugged up driver in Halifax caught with stolen dog and cocaine

Calderdale Council's Community Safety Wardens were out on patrol when the spotted a driver who was potentially over the prescribed limit.

The team reported it to the Halifax neighbourhood policing team who attended.

After a short foot chase officers detained the man.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Man was arrested in Calderdale (Getty Images)

He was arrested after failing a drugs test.

Officers also discovered that the man was in possession of a stolen dog and a quantity of cocaine on him.

The Council's wardens work across Calderdale to help keep communities safe.

The service aims to create a step change in the local authority responds to nuisance and quality of life issues. These include unauthorised traveller camps and and anti-social behaviour.

They provide high profile foot patrols in residential areas of the borough as well as a range of services to make streets and public spaces cleaner and safer.

It builds on and works along side other services with its focus on enforcement and being seen.