A Halifax street has been sealed off after a cannabis farm was discovered.

As reported by the Courier earlier today, Carlton Place – on the edge of Halifax town centre off King Cross Street – has been closed all day.

Police have now sad they were called there at 10.15pm last night to a report of suspicious activity.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Officers attended and found a large-scale cannabis farm within a disused building.

Carlton Place in Halifax has been taped off

"Enquiries are ongoing.”

Anyone with any information about the cannabis farm is asked to contact police via the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website or by calling 101, quoting crime reference 13240271619.