Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Detectives investigating child sexual exploitation in Calderdale have charged eight men including six from Halifax.

The men have been charged with a variety of sexual offences following an investigation into non-recent child sexual exploitation, say police.

The allegations date back to from 2006 to 2009 and are against one female victim, who was aged between 12 and 15 at the time.

The men will appear at Bradford Magistrates Court tomorrow.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The men are due in court tomorrow

The six men from Halifax are aged between 39 and 48.

The two others are from Huddersfield and Leeds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone with information or concerns about crime in their area can call police on 101 or use the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website.

Information can also be passed on anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.