Eight CSE arrests: Police charge eight men including six from Halifax over child sexual exploitation in Calderdale
and live on Freeview channel 276
The men have been charged with a variety of sexual offences following an investigation into non-recent child sexual exploitation, say police.
The allegations date back to from 2006 to 2009 and are against one female victim, who was aged between 12 and 15 at the time.
The men will appear at Bradford Magistrates Court tomorrow.
The six men from Halifax are aged between 39 and 48.
The two others are from Huddersfield and Leeds.
Anyone with information or concerns about crime in their area can call police on 101 or use the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website.
Information can also be passed on anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.