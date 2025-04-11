Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police are investigating after two break-ins in Elland which saw a charity box stolen.

Detectives have released CCTV images of a man they want to identify as they continue their inquiries into the business burglaries.

Both happened in Elland town centre in the early hours of Tuesday, April 1 – between 3am and 5am.

One was on Coronation Street and the other on Elizabeth Street.

Police are trying to identify this man

During both break-ins burglaries, police say damage was caused to the properties.

And during one, the culprits smashed the glass panels of the front door with a brick before stealing a small quantity of coins and a charity box.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “As part of ongoing enquiries, officers are appealing to the public to assist in identifying the man pictured.

"Anyone who recognises the man or has information that may assist is asked to contact officers at Calderdale District Investigation Team either online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat or by calling 101, quoting 13250183255.”