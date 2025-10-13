Elland takeaway assault: Police update on three teens arrested over attack on Calderdale takeaway owner

By Sarah Fitton
Published 13th Oct 2025, 16:00 BST
Police have given an update on the three arrests made after the owner of a Calderdale takeaway was assaulted.

As reported by the Courier on Saturday, three teenage boys were arrested on suspicion of Section 39 assault and attempted GBH after the attack in Elland.

Officers have today said all three have been bailed, with enquiries continuing.

Dad and grandad Mussaddiq Hassan was attacked on Wednesday night after a gang of youths egged Elland Spice on Southgate - the takeaway he has co-owned for the past 16 years.

Elland Spice in Ellandplaceholder image
Elland Spice in Elland

His daughter-in-law Hamnah Khalid said: “He’s not an angry person. He doesn’t even swear.

"He wouldn’t hurt a fly."

She added he is well known in Elland and is keen to get back to work.

"He loves his job. He doesn’t even take a day off for Eid. His business is his pride and joy,” she said.

Anyone who has information that might help with the police’s investigations is being asked to contact the Calderdale Patrol Team via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat or by calling 101, quoting the crime reference 13250578800.

Alternatively, information can be passed on anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

