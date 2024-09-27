Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A former Calderdale councillor has today been jailed after secretly filmed dozens of victims over a 14-year period.

Robert Holden, 51 and from Sowerby Bridge, was sentenced to six years and two months at Bradford Crown Court for 31 counts of voyeurism and seven of computer misuse.

Holden – once an Independent councillor for Ryburn on Calderdale Council and also a member of Ripponden Parish Council – had pleaded guilty to the offences which took place at a property in Calderdale at which he filmed 28 victims using hidden recording equipment.

He had failed to attend a magistrates’ court hearing in April 2022, and a warrant for his arrest was issued.

Former Calderdale councillor Rob Holden

He was later found on the island of Cape Verde and in September 2023, was extradited back to the UK .

The voyeurism offending took place between 2006 and 2020, with the computer misuse offences happening from 2006 and involving an additional seven victims.

The offending was first reported to West Yorkshire Police in November 2020 after a female victim noticed a suspicious sensor unit in a bathroom at a property.

On examining the sensor, she found what she suspected to be a recording device and contacted West Yorkshire Police.

An image showing Holden manipulating a hidden camera

Officers attended and, on confirming the sensor contained recording equipment, launched a wider investigation into other offending which had taken place at the house.

Detailed enquiries followed over a number of months in which specialist officers seized and examined Holden’s electronic equipment for offending footage and worked to identify victims.

Detective Inspector Jarrod McSharry, of Calderdale District Police, said: “It is hard to think of a worse or more devious abuse of trust than that committed by Robert Holden against his victims.

“Holden used his skills in IT to set up elaborate spying equipment which he used to commit multiple voyeurism offences against large numbers of persons who had no idea they were being filmed.

Another image of Holden manipulating a hidden camera

“Victims were horrified to discover how Holden had abused their basic right to privacy and dignity by setting up cameras in a bathroom and bedroom for his own perverted gratification.

“I want to thank those victims for their bravery in supporting what became a significant and long running investigation to unravel Holden’s extensive offending.”