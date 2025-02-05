Armed police have again been called to Halifax to tackle thugs fighting with weapons.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Extra officers are patrolling in the town after the second daylight street brawl in three days.

The Courier reported earlier this afternoon that a fight had broken out, with thugs reported to have been carrying iron bars, cricket bats, machetes, a lump hammer and baseball bats.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police have now told us they were called at 3.41pm today to a report of people fighting in Mile Cross Road, between Spring Hall Lane and Gibraltar Road.

Police have revealed more details about what happened

They confirmed weapons were reported to have been seen and vehicles were said to be involved.

Armed officers were deployed to the area and found three vehicles had been damaged.

Three people have been arrested on suspicion of affray and taken into custody.

Two people have been treated for injuries.

The road has been taped off while police investigate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Enquiries are continuing to establish the extent of what has occurred, and a scene is in place in Mile Cross Road, said a spokesperson.

"An increased police presence also remains in the area to provide reassurance and prevention of further offences.”

Anyone with information or footage which might help police with their investigation is being asked to call Calderdale District CID on 101 or use the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website, quoting log reference is 996 of February 5.

Information can be passed on anonymously by calling the independent crime-fighting charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or by using their website.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The fracas is the second in Halifax in three days, coming after armed police were called to a fight on Gleanings Avenue in Highroad Well just after 4pm on Monday.

There, several reports had been received of people brawling with weapons.

Armed officers attended and found a number of people with what police have described as minor injuries.