Fighting spirit from Hipperholme youth team after thieves stole vital power equipment
Volunteers in Hipperholme have vowed to bounce back after their youth activity centre was hit by thieves.
The team at Sunnyvale Fishery and Outdoor Activity Centre have been unable to run their sessions for young people since vital power equipment was stolen.
The culprits also went on a wrecking spree, smashing windows of the centre’s classroom and ripping the gear stick off a dumper truck.
PC Chris Madden, the centre’s founder and chair of the group of volunteers who run the centre, said: “We help so many young people but we’ve had to close until we can get some funding.”
Sunnyvale has worked with thousands of children since opening in 2014. It offers activities for young people aimed at diverting them from crime as well as vulnerable youngsters through its healthy holidays programme.
As well as climbing, archery and canoeing, there is education about subjects such as knife-crime and online safety.
Last month, a bank of four batteries and other equipment used to power the heating and lighting of the toilet block and classroom, as well as to boil water and heat food, were stolen from a container at the centre.
Until they have the money to replace what was taken - thought to be worth around £700 - the volunteers can not run activities.
“It’s upsetting that some people would disrupt the work with young people that we do just trying to give them the best chance in life,” said PC Madden.
“It is a setback but we will be back.”
Anyone who can help the centre open again can email chris.sunnyvale@hotmail.com.