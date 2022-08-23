Figures reveal a record number of blackmail offences in West Yorkshire

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Victim Support urged the Government and police forces across England and Wales – almost all of which saw a record number of offences last year – to take the crime seriously.

Home Office figures show West Yorkshire Police recorded 1,016 blackmail offences in the year to March – up from 819 in 2020-21, and the most since comparable records began in 2012-13.

Across England and Wales, 22,000 such offences were recorded in 2021-22 – more than double the number before the coronavirus pandemic in 2019-20, and also a record.

The crime – which is punishable by up to 14 years in jail – is one of the fastest growing over the last decade.

Victim Support said the rise could reflect more crimes or victims feeling more empowered to come forward, but warned many still choose not to as they feel embarrassed.

Diana Fawcett, chief executive of the charity, said: “This steep rise in reports of blackmail is seriously concerning – with only 1% of cases resulting in a charge, we risk victims losing trust in the criminal justice system.

“It is essential victims of blackmail are given practical and emotional support to help them recover and seek justice.

"Police forces and the Government must take this crime seriously and get to the bottom of why we’re seeing this increase.”

Although the figures do not break down the type of blackmail carried out, the National Crime Agency views "sextortion", or webcam blackmail – where victims are tricked into performing sexual acts on video – as a growing threat.

And the Revenge Porn Helpline, which supports those who have suffered intimate image abuse, said it was their most reported issue in 2021.

Zara Ward, a senior practitioner at the service, said: "In many of our cases we are only seeing the tip of the iceberg and so many of these instances go unreported because the scammers have a huge impact on their victims, and it can lead to a lot of victims remaining silent."