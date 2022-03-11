Fines issued to drivers during Calderdale road safety checks on vehicles
A number drivers were issued with fines as vehicle checks were carried out by law enforcement teams in Calderdale.
Calderdale Valley Neighbourhood officers worked with colleagues from DVSA conducting road side safety checks on vehicles travelling on Halifax Road in Todmorden.
More than 30 vehicles where stopped, checked and numerous pieces of advice where given out. Including:
Fines were issued for drivers no having an MOT certificate and for not wearing a seatbelt.
Four notices were also given to drivers for having defected lights.
A total of six delayed prohibitions and three immediate prohibitions were also issued for mechanical defects and defected tyres.
