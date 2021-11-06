Fireworks and missiles aimed at police in Halifax last night

Extra officers had to be drafted in to tackle the youths

Officers were called to the Parkinson Lane area yesterday evening after reports of firework-related anti-social behaviour involving groups of youths.

The reports included fireworks being aimed at passing vehicles and fires being started.

District officers who attended the calls had also been targeted, and shortly after 8pm extra police resources were deployed.

It is understood the police helicopter was also called out.

One woman who lives nearby reported seeing between 200 and 300 youths in the area.

Fireworks and other missiles were directed at officers and police vehicles.

Police said "public order tactics" were used to disperse the youths.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police added: "Officers remained in the area throughout the evening to deter any further incidents and reassure the community."

Calderdale District Commander, Chief Superintendent Sarah Baker said: “While the Bonfire Night period is always one where we see an increase in these types of incidents, behaviour such as this, which impacts on residents in the area, can never be tolerated.

“A force-wide operation is in place this weekend, which allowed us to swiftly bring in additional resources to deal firmly and effectively with the situation.