Fly tippers dump bags of rubbish across countryside above Calderdale

Members of Calderdale Council's Community Protection Team were conducting mobile patrols in the borough when they came across fly tipping on Tower Causeway.

Fly tippers who have blighted Calderdale with rubbish are being warned they will be caught and dealt with for their actions.

Since COVID-19 lockdown in March, 2020, Calderdale Council’s Community Safety Wardens have received a massive 80 per cent increase in reports coming in about fly tipping.

Clearing up and disposing of illegal dumping and fly tipping costs the council more than £200,000 a year of Council Taxpayers’ money.

Close working with partners including Calderdale’s police throughout the pandemic, increased numbers of wardens, extra technology and crucial intelligence provided by the public all increases the likelihood tippers will be caught.

A new key weapon in the wardens’ armoury for tracking down fly tippers are a dozen new cameras, in addition to existing ones.

These can be moved around the borough, often in response to information provided by concerned members of the public, whose role is so important in helping catch tippers.