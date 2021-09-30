Fresh appeal over spate of assaults in Calderdale including sex attack

Detectives are appealing for witnesses

Calderdale CID are continuing to investigate all three incidents, which happened in the last few months.

They now say they do not believe the assaults are linked.

They are urging anyone with information to get in touch.

As reported by the Courier previously, the first incident happened at 10.30pm on Saturday, August 7. A 46-year-old man was assaulted when he was pushed from behind by an unknown man near Todmorden Market.

At about 12.30am on Sunday, August 29, a 61-year-old woman was approached by a man on Ashenhurst Road who tried to engage in a conversation then pushed her to the ground.

The third attack happened at 10.30pm on Thursday, September 2. A 55-year-old woman was walking her dog along Bar Street when a man approached her and verbally assaulted her.

The victim was then pushed to the floor and sexually assaulted over clothing. When she challenged the man, he ran off and the victim sought safety at a nearby house.

Police say a suspect has been described as a white male who is in his early 20s, approximately 5ft 10ins tall and slim.

He is believed to have a pale complexion with little to no facial hair, a small scar on his cheek and a Yorkshire accent.

He is also reported to have been wearing black mesh trainers with a white sole, slim fit light denim jeans, and a black/blue hoody with thumb holes with a white logo across the chest.

Chief Inspector Gary Panther of Calderdale District Police, said: “Incidents like this will cause concern amongst the local residents and communities but I would like to reassure residents that we are actively investigating all three offences.

“Through our enquiries, at this stage we do not believe that the three incidents are linked.

“We will continue to deploy high visibility patrols in the area to provide reassurance. Local residents are encouraged to speak with our NPT officers on patrol if they have any concerns they wish to raise.

“I would urge anyone with any information about these incidents to come forward and speak to the police, any information may prove vital for our ongoing enquiry.”

Anyone with any information can contact Calderdale CID on 101, quoting crime reference 13210449061, or online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101LiveChat