Gang attack Calderdale takeaway worker after egg assault

By Sarah Fitton
Published 10th Oct 2025, 13:03 BST
Updated 10th Oct 2025, 13:04 BST
Police are investigating an assault on an Elland takeaway worker after eggs were thrown at the business.

A man in his 50s was attacked by a gang outside Elland Spice, on Southgate in the town centre, at around 8.10pm on Wednesday.

Most Popular

Two minutes before the assault was reported, police had received a call to say a group of youths were throwing eggs outside and inside the takeaway.

The man who was attacked suffered injuries to his face.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Police are appealing for witnessesplaceholder image
Police are appealing for witnesses

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “A report was received at 8.08pm on Wednesday, October 8 that a group, described as youths. had thrown eggs both outside and inside a takeaway on Southgate, Elland.

"Two minutes later, at 8.10pm, a further call was received reporting that a man was being assaulted by a group in the street on Southgate.

"Police attended at the scene and a man in his 50s was located with facial injuries.

"Police are investigating both the assault and the related incident of criminal damage.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Anyone who has information that might help with the police’s investigations is being asked to contact the Calderdale Patrol Team via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat or by calling 101, quoting the crime reference 13250578800.

Alternatively, information can be passed on anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice