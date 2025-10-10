Gang attack Calderdale takeaway worker after egg assault
A man in his 50s was attacked by a gang outside Elland Spice, on Southgate in the town centre, at around 8.10pm on Wednesday.
Two minutes before the assault was reported, police had received a call to say a group of youths were throwing eggs outside and inside the takeaway.
The man who was attacked suffered injuries to his face.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “A report was received at 8.08pm on Wednesday, October 8 that a group, described as youths. had thrown eggs both outside and inside a takeaway on Southgate, Elland.
"Two minutes later, at 8.10pm, a further call was received reporting that a man was being assaulted by a group in the street on Southgate.
"Police attended at the scene and a man in his 50s was located with facial injuries.
"Police are investigating both the assault and the related incident of criminal damage.”
Anyone who has information that might help with the police’s investigations is being asked to contact the Calderdale Patrol Team via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat or by calling 101, quoting the crime reference 13250578800.
Alternatively, information can be passed on anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.