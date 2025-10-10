Gang attack Calderdale takeaway worker after egg assault

Police are investigating an assault on an Elland takeaway worker after eggs were thrown at the business.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A man in his 50s was attacked by a gang outside Elland Spice, on Southgate in the town centre, at around 8.10pm on Wednesday.

Two minutes before the assault was reported, police had received a call to say a group of youths were throwing eggs outside and inside the takeaway.

The man who was attacked suffered injuries to his face.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police are appealing for witnesses

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “A report was received at 8.08pm on Wednesday, October 8 that a group, described as youths. had thrown eggs both outside and inside a takeaway on Southgate, Elland.

"Two minutes later, at 8.10pm, a further call was received reporting that a man was being assaulted by a group in the street on Southgate.

"Police attended at the scene and a man in his 50s was located with facial injuries.

"Police are investigating both the assault and the related incident of criminal damage.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone who has information that might help with the police’s investigations is being asked to contact the Calderdale Patrol Team via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat or by calling 101, quoting the crime reference 13250578800.

Alternatively, information can be passed on anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.