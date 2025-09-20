Gibbet Street crash: Man seriously ill in hospital and drug-driving arrest after Halifax BMW accident
The man – in his 50s – was hit by a grey BMW 316 on Gibbet Street at the junction with Churn lane in Highroad Well shortly before 10.22pm.
As reported by the Courier earlier today, a fleet of 999 services was dispatched including police, firefighters, paramedics and the air ambilance.
Police say the man suffered “serious, potentially life-threatening injuries”.
A 68-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and driving whilst over the prescribed limit for drugs and is currently in custody.
Police are keen to speak to anyone who has saw the accident or who believes they have seen the vehicle involved immediately before.
Drivers with dashcams who were in the area are also being asked to check to see whether they have captured any relevant footage.
Anyone with information is asked to either provide it online via the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website or to call 101, quoting log 2131 of September 19.