A man is in hospital with serious injuries after an accident in Halifax last night.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The man – in his 50s – was hit by a grey BMW 316 on Gibbet Street at the junction with Churn lane in Highroad Well shortly before 10.22pm.

As reported by the Courier earlier today, a fleet of 999 services was dispatched including police, firefighters, paramedics and the air ambilance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police say the man suffered “serious, potentially life-threatening injuries”.

The accident happened last night

A 68-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and driving whilst over the prescribed limit for drugs and is currently in custody.

Police are keen to speak to anyone who has saw the accident or who believes they have seen the vehicle involved immediately before.

Drivers with dashcams who were in the area are also being asked to check to see whether they have captured any relevant footage.

Anyone with information is asked to either provide it online via the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website or to call 101, quoting log 2131 of September 19.