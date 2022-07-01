Girl followed by man in Halifax who offered her 'toy'

The man described the container as a "toy" and told the girl she could go with him if she wanted more.

The 11-year-old was walking a dog in Savile Park at around 5pm yesterday (Thursday) when the man started following her.

He was wearing a black bomber jacket and tracksuit, and had a black beard.

Police are investigating the incident

He followed her up Avondale Place, onto Rufford Road and then he got into a black Audi on Manor Drive.

Police have confirmed they are investigating.