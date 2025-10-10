Youths armed with knuckledusters inflicted a savage beating on the owner of a Calderdale takeaway after they egged his business.

Mussaddiq Hassan is in hospital with suspected internal bleeding after the brutal attack in Elland town centre on Wednesday night.

The dad and granddad, who has co-owned Elland Spice on Southgate for the last 16 years, had to drag himself back to the takeaway after the assault, where his staff rang 999.

His daughter-in-law Hamnah Khalid said the gang shouted racist abuse at Mr Hassan as they beat him.

"He’s not an angry person. He doesn’t even swear,” she said.

"He wouldn’t hurt a fly.”

She said eggs had been hurled at, and inside into, Elland Spice – and she understands other Elland town centre businesses as well – on Monday and Tuesday night by youths.

The vandalism had been reported to police, she said, but again eggs were being thrown on Wednesday night.

“It was taking two hours to clean-up,” said Hamnah.

Mr Hamnah went out to speak to the youths, she said, but then he was attacked in a nearby car park.

He is well known in Elland, she added, and is keen to get back to work.

"He loves his job. He doesn’t even take a day off for Eid. His business is his pride and joy.”

She wants to see the culprits’ parents take action.

The assault happened at around 8.10pm on Wednesday.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “A report was received at 8.08pm on Wednesday, October 8 that a group, described as youths. had thrown eggs both outside and inside a takeaway on Southgate, Elland.

"Two minutes later, at 8.10pm, a further call was received reporting that a man was being assaulted by a group in the street on Southgate.

"Police are investigating both the assault and the related incident of criminal damage.”

Anyone who has information that might help with the police’s investigations is being asked to contact the Calderdale Patrol Team via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat or by calling 101, quoting the crime reference 13250578800.

Alternatively, information can be passed on anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.