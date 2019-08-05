Grandfather's Halifax home hit by thieves who stole blue parking badge and bus pass

Thieves ransacked a disabled grandfather’s home in Halifax, stealing his bus pass and blue parking badge.

David Riding, of Friendly Street in Ovenden, been left reeling by the break-in which also saw his phone, camera, cash and other belongings stolen.

“I’m stressed, vulnerable, shaken,” he said.

“I got three hours sleep the other night. I was up pacing around the living room with a long knife wondering if they were going to come back.”

Mr Riding, 59 and a granddad to three, suffers from a chronic pain condition as well as severe blood pressure and sinus issues.

He remembers leaving a window shut but not locked on the night of the break-in, on July 22.

When he woke the next morning, he came downstairs to find the front door open and cupboards raided.

“I went to get my phone to ring my daughter and I couldn’t find it,” said Mr Riding.

“I went out into the street and shouted that I’d been burgled.”

A neighbour helped Mr Riding to call his daughter, the police, and bank to cancel his cards.

As well as his wallet, phone, camera, granddaughter’s tablet, prescription sunglasses and a leather jacket, the culprits took £310 in cash which Mr Riding had saved for his holiday.

His bus pass and blue parking badge were also taken but have since been found and returned to Mr Riding.

The burglary happened sometime between 11.30pm on Monday, July 22 and 7am on Tuesday, July 23.

Anyone with information should contact police by calling 101 or visit the West Yorkshire Police website and leave a message via their contact page, quoting reference number 13190374022.